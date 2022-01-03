CCSU Classes to Remain Online for Rest of Winter Session; Employees to Report to Work

Classes at Central Connecticut State University will stay online for the rest of the winter session, which ends on Jan. 13, but employees will be returning to work as scheduled.

CCSU changed to remote operations and online learning Monday due to the state's increased COVID-19 positivity rate and limitations in testing resources and the university said all students and staff will work and learn from home Monday.

The CCSU campus will resume "near-normal operations" tomorrow, Jan. 4, the school said, and buildings and offices will be open for business, and employees are to report to work as scheduled.

Later this week, the school will announce plans for the spring semester residence hall move-in and the start of classes.

