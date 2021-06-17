Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Lowest Levels Since Start of First Wave of Pandemic

Hospitalizations in Connecticut for COVID-19 have reached the lowest level since the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

A total of thirty-seven patients are hospitalized today in the state as a result of COVID-19. That's a decrease of 13 since Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Lamont said, "

Today there are a total of 37 patients hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19. This is the lowest number since March 18, 2020 as we were entering the 1st wave of the pandemic. Thank you to all of the amazing healthcare workers who've worked tirelessly to get us to this day!"

The state's positive test rate remains extremely low: 0.3%. Of the 11,801 coronavirus tests administered since Wednesday, only 35 came back positive.