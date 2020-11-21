Conn. Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Cases; Long Lines of Cars at Testing Sites

Connecticut has reached a grim milestone when it comes to COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state has surpassed 100,000 cases.

The milestone comes as long lines of cars continue to pop up around the state with people hoping to get a COVID-19 test.

"I haven't been able to get one at this location because the lines have been humungous," said Wanda Vazquez, of New Britain. "Every day, there are cars lined up around the block."

It’s taking longer to get back COVID-19 test results as more people get tested.

Lines of cars were bumper to bumper at New Britain's Community Health Center on Saturday morning.

Wanda Vazquez lives right up the street and decided to get a little creative in order to get a spot in line.

"Since I live within walking distance, I'd figured, I'd parked my car right behind the first person in line and go back home and take a shower then come back," said Vazquez.

Not everyone is lucky to live so close to a testing site.

"I came here yesterday and got turned away at 2:30," said Antonette Gunter, of Bloomfield. "The line was so long yesterday."

Antonette Gunter just got back to town after driving all the way from her college in Virginia. Gunter said that she was in line early this morning to adhere to the state's travel restrictions of getting a negative COVID-19 test so she won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

"Since I was traveling from out of state, I didn't really have much of a choice," said Gunter. "The sad part about testing is that most of the testing sites I've been to either want you to have symptoms or a doctor's note and not everyone falls within those categories."

Health care systems around the state say they are working to bring on additional staff to keep up with the demand of testing.

Those waiting in line offered a few pieces of advice for those planning to get a test within the next couple of days.

"Come here early, early in the morning and have patience," said Vazquez. "I've had friends who get to a testing locations at 5:30 in the morning and really you can't beat getting to a testing site early in the morning."

New Britain's Community Health Center is located at 85 Lafayette Street and is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.