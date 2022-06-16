covid-19 in connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 11,000; Positivity Rate Above 8%

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test
The state has surpassed a gruesome milestone of 11,000 COVID-19 deaths among Connecticut residents.

"Connecticut was hit hard in the first few months of the pandemic, but we have done everything we can to keep people safe from the very real impacts following different waves and variants," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

With the milestone, the governor is urging Connecticut residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

"Wear a mask when you feel it is necessary. Get tested whenever possible, and don't forget to order your free tests," Lamont said.

Anyone can order free COVID-19 tests by filling out the form here.

The governor said he and his wife know firsthand what it's like to lose someone close to you to the virus, and they're praying for those who have lost loved ones.

A total of 16 deaths have been reported since last week, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 11,015.

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate slightly increased Thursday and is now at 8.04%.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said there were 3,494 positive tests out of 43,431 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 273.

The number of patients decreased by nine since last week, according to the governor's office. For more COVID-19 information, click here.

