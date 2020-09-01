coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Low; Hospitalizations Increase

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state's coronavirus testing positivity rate continues to remain below 1% but hospitalizations increased in the latest reporting data from the Department of Public Health.

In the latest data, 19,245 COVID-19 tests were administered and 127 came back positive for a 0.66% positivity rate, according to the governor's office.

Fifty-six patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, which is an increase of four over Monday.

One person has died from COVID-19 related illnesses since yesterday.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.

Source: The COVID Tracking Project
Credit: Amy O’Kruk/NBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us