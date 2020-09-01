Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Low; Hospitalizations Increase

The state's coronavirus testing positivity rate continues to remain below 1% but hospitalizations increased in the latest reporting data from the Department of Public Health.
In the latest data, 19,245 COVID-19 tests were administered and 127 came back positive for a 0.66% positivity rate, according to the governor's office.
Fifty-six patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, which is an increase of four over Monday.
One person has died from COVID-19 related illnesses since yesterday.
