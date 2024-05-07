West Hartford

Coracora expanding to West Hartford's Blue Back Square

By LeAnne Gendreau

Coracora_Lomo Saltado and Empanadas and Canchitas
Coracora

Coracora, a popular restaurant in West Hartford known for its authentic Peruvian cuisine, is opening a new location in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square.  

It will be open at 51 Isham Road, which was Rosa Mexicano. Coracora said this new site will become its upscale flagship location.

The existing Coracora restaurant, which is on Shield Street, will continue operating as a fast-casual restaurant.

Coracora is a James Beard Award nominee several times over.

Chef Macarena Ludena and her sister Grecia Ludena now own the restaurant, which their parents, Luisa Jimenez and Hector Ludena, opened in 2011.

"We’re excited to grow Coracora and become an integral part of West Hartford's vibrant Blue Back Square," Grecia Ludena said in a statement. “The upscale, vibrant scene there will perfectly complement Coracora’s new flagship location, and we can’t wait to enhance our existing and future customers' experiences.”

Coracora said it was also recognized by the government of Peru for its dedication to furthering Peruvian culture through gastronomy.

