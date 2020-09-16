Connecticut COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Remains Above 1% After a Week

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained above 1% on Wednesday, a week after it first ticked above that milestone after hovering lower for much of the summer.

Of the 11,257 tests administered since Tuesday, 135 came back positive for a 1.2% positivity rate, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health. Starting last Wednesday, each day's report from DPH has shown a positivity test rate above 1%.

Seventy patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decrease of one since Wednesday, when 71 people were hospitalized, marking the highest total since July 24.

Two more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 since Tuesday.