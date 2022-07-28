Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 11.79%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate this week is 11.79%.
The governor’s office releases the information each Thursday and said another nine people with the virus dies.
There were 4,789 positive tests out of 40,627 in the last week and an additional 16 people with the virus are hospitalized.
The number of patients currently hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 is 328.
There have been 11,102 COVID-19-associated deaths.
As of July 27, a total of 257,140 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified, according to the state Department of Public Health, and those cases account for 9.4% of the more than 2.7 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.