coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Falls to 1.05%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 1.05% as hospitalizations decreased by 28 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health.

Of the 17,891 tests that were administered since yesterday, 187 came back positive. Hospitalizations fell by 28 with 243 patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus in the state. This is the lowest level of hospitalizations since October.

Five additional residents lost their lives from COVID-19.

