Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate continued to stay below 3%, according to the latest Department of Public Health numbers released Friday afternoon.

The state's current test positive rate is at 2.58%. Of the 46,396 tests administered, 1,198 came back positive for the coronavirus.

There are 33 less people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total current hospitalizations down to 535. Twenty-seven more people lost their lives in Connecticut from the disease.