Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline For 9th-Straight Day

Connecticut continued to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 58, for a total of 1,592 hospitalized.

It is the ninth straight day of Connecticut showing a decline in hospitalizations.

There were 1,064 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 28,764 since the start of the crisis in the state.

Connecticut saw another 82 coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 2,339.

As of Friday, Connecticut has now tested more than 100,000 people in the state.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to the decline of hospitalizations as a key metric in moving ahead with plans to begin slowly reopening the state.

Lamont and the advisory board established to form a reopening plan released some of the details of that plan on Thursday.

