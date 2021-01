Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford will soon be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, according to Mayor Luke Bronin's Office.

The mayor will be joined by Yard Goats president Tim Restall to make the announcement today at noon.

Beginning as soon as February 6, the venue will likely be used for specific, by-appointment testing events and those events will depend on the availability of vaccines on a weekly basis, according to the mayor's office.