Dunkin' Donuts Park Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Department of Health and Human Services hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Hartford residents at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Saturday.

The vaccinations were available for residents of the city who are 75 years old and up. The clinic opened at 10 a.m. and continued through to 3 p.m.

A huge thank you to everyone who's part of the vaccine team at the ballpark. This is just one piece of the puzzle, along w/mobile vaccination clinics, vaccines at the health center, and of course our hospitals and FQHCs. Lots of partners working together every day in #Hartford.

"In terms of how many weeks we'll do this for, we don't know. We'll do it for as long as we have a consistent supply. We'll schedule as far out as that supply allows us to plan," Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Appointments are available now by filling out this form, or by calling the Health Department at (860) 757-4830.

“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Bronin. “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”

As of Friday, Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate decreased to 3.04% as 29 more virus-related deaths were reported.

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 7,214.

The mayor is urging people to sign up parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends who may unable to sign up on their own.

Rides to the ballpark were offered by the city for free, Bronin added.

