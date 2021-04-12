FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Administering Shots in New Britain Today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic is continuing to move across Connecticut and today, people will be lining up for shots in New Britain.

This is the FEMA trailer's second stop in New Britain. Over the weekend, it was at Veterans Stadium.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in New Haven Thursday.

It has the capacity to administer 250 Johnson and Johnson vaccines a day, but the number could increase if additional supply is available.

The goal is to provide people access to the vaccine and some people are grateful for it after struggling to find open appointments.

The state will receive a much lower number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week after the company reported production problems, and the supply issue could affect clinics.

"Having folks being able to just walk in come in very easily, wait in line and get vaccinated, it’s an excellent resource," said Geoffrui Person, of New Britain. "I believe everybody should come out here do their part and let’s put COVID-19 behind us."

Connecticut could be able to utilize a new mobile vaccine trailer from FEMA that could give out 250 vaccinations a day.

The FEMA mobile vaccination unit will stay in New Britain today and tomorrow at the police substation on Linden Street. It will be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After New Britain, it will be in North Canaan, Winsted, Hartford and Waterbury.