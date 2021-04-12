FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Administering Shots in New Britain Today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic is continuing to move across Connecticut and today, people will be lining up for shots in New Britain.
This is the FEMA trailer's second stop in New Britain. Over the weekend, it was at Veterans Stadium.
It has the capacity to administer 250 Johnson and Johnson vaccines a day, but the number could increase if additional supply is available.
The goal is to provide people access to the vaccine and some people are grateful for it after struggling to find open appointments.
"Having folks being able to just walk in come in very easily, wait in line and get vaccinated, it’s an excellent resource," said Geoffrui Person, of New Britain. "I believe everybody should come out here do their part and let’s put COVID-19 behind us."
The FEMA mobile vaccination unit will stay in New Britain today and tomorrow at the police substation on Linden Street. It will be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After New Britain, it will be in North Canaan, Winsted, Hartford and Waterbury.