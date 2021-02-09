coronavirus vaccine

How People 65 and Up in New Haven Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment

The city of New Haven is taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people who are 65 years old and older.

How to Register for a COVID-19 Vaccine in New Haven

If you are eligible, there are a few ways to sign up for a vaccination:

A news release from the mayor’s office says Yale-New Haven Health is also vaccinating and individuals can sign up online.

Get more information about the vaccine roll-out plan in Connecticut here.

coronavirus vaccine
