How People 65 and Up in New Haven Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment

The city of New Haven is taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people who are 65 years old and older.
How to Register for a COVID-19 Vaccine in New Haven
If you are eligible, there are a few ways to sign up for a vaccination:
- Call the New Haven Health Department at (203) 639-2245
- Register online with the CT VAMS System
- Call the CT Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-918-2224
A news release from the mayor’s office says Yale-New Haven Health is also vaccinating and individuals can sign up online.
Get more information about the vaccine roll-out plan in Connecticut here.
