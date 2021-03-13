New Haven Vaccinates All School Staff Who Wanted the COVID-19 Vaccine Within 10 Days: Mayor

All school staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have already been vaccinated, all within a matter of 10 days, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

In a letter to the New Haven community, Elicker said city health officials have vaccinated every teacher, paraprofessional, support staff, food service staff, custodian, bus driver, and other eligible school personnel who wanted the vaccine.

"I want to give a special thanks to the New Haven health department nurses. I also want to thank the Fair Haven Community Health Center who played a huge role in vaccinating hundreds of people over these past ten days," Elicker said in a statement.

Elicker said New Haven has already hosted 18 pop-up vaccine clinics in under served communities in addition to the city's regular clinics and pop-ups.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Saturday marks one year since the city closed its public schools due to COVID-19 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, according to Elicker.

"It seems like yesterday that I stood in my office with Health Director Maritza Bond and Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracy as we understood the gravity of the developing situation and made the decision to indefinitely close schools," Elicker said.

The mayor said that any school teacher/staff or childcare professional who lives or works in New Haven who hasn't heard from their employer about getting the vaccine can call 203-946-6999 for more information.

"We haven’t been perfect, but I am so proud of how our city has come together like never before, to respond to the pandemic, to support our young people and those most in need," Elicker said.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill this Thursday. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving working people … a fighting chance,” Biden said. “That’s what the essence of it is.”

"We have come a long way New Haven, but there is more work to do," he continued.