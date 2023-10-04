State says availability of COVID vaccines should improve

The state Department of Public Health said it is aware that some residents are having a difficult time finding COVID-19 vaccines and the availability should improve in the coming weeks.

The issue is not one of supply, but vaccine manufacturers have informed the state that there are several obstacles with shipping and delivery, which are causing delays, the state Department of Public Health said.

CVS said it is receiving vaccines on a rolling basis.

“We’re receiving updated COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers on a rolling basis. To determine if a specific location has vaccine and appointments available, customers can utilize our digital scheduler at CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app which shows real-time availability,” CVS said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC News reports that the federal government had bought and distributed COVID vaccines since they became available and this is the first time that the vaccines are reaching most people in the U.S. through the commercial market.

A limited number of orders have been fulfilled for federally qualified health centers and local health departments through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program, which provides no-cost COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The state expects the availability of doses to improve over the coming weeks. They are urging people to continue to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy or visit www.vaccines.gov to make an appointment for their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.