Waterbury Hospital Exhausts Supply of First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Waterbury Hospital’s supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been exhausted and they have notified patients who had appointments at the clinics today, Monday and Tuesday morning to reschedule them.

“Our supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been exhausted and we have notified impacted patients who had first vaccine appointments scheduled at our clinics to reschedule their appointments for today, Monday and Tuesday morning. We apologize to our patients and want to assure them that we are making every effort to ensure they receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner,” a statement from Waterbury Hospital said.

Appointments scheduled for a second dose of the vaccine will still be honored and those are being administered at the Waterbury Hospital clinic only.

Waterbury Hospital posted on its Facebook site Friday that outpatient COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Naugatuck and at Post University are closed today and Monday and patients have been notified to reschedule their appointments to another date after Feb. 2 on the VAMS site.

Hospital officials said the issue they have with the drive-thru clinics is the weather with bitterly cold temperatures, which might have resulted in a closure, for at least today.