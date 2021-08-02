coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID Positivity Rate Increases Over 3 Percent

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is over 3 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said Monday afternoon that the positivity rate reached 3.18%. On Friday, the positivity rate was 2.72 percent.

Cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut have risen rapidly over the last two weeks due to the spread of the Delta variant, according to the state Department of Health.

Over the weekend, the department issued a statement strongly recommending that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status as COVID-19 rise and several cities and towns are now requiring face masks.

