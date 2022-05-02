CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.85%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.85%.

The rate on Friday, April 29, was 9.42%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 66,174 tests have been reported since last Monday, and 5,858 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 5,858

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 66,174

➡️% Positive: 8.85%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 230 (+51)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/7UrwZ62mGK — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are 230 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, an additional 51 people from last Monday.

Of the 230 patients hospitalized, 68% (29.57) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.