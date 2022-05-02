CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.85%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.85%.
The rate on Friday, April 29, was 9.42%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 66,174 tests have been reported since last Monday, and 5,858 were positive.
There are 230 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, an additional 51 people from last Monday.
Of the 230 patients hospitalized, 68% (29.57) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.
