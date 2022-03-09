CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.07%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 2.07%, down from Tuesday's 2.28%, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Since Tuesday, 15,915 tests have been reported, and 330 were positive.

There are 162 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up 11 from Tuesday.

According to officials, of the 162 patients hospitalized, 70 (43.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.