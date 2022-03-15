CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Near 3%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.88%, up from Monday's 2.57%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 10,607 tests have been reported since Monday and 305 were positive.

Officials said there are 113 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down eight since Monday. Of the 113 patients hospitalized, 42 (37.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

