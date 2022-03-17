covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily Covid-19 Rate at 2.4%; 62 Deaths Reported in Last Week

GETTY IMAGES

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.4%, up from Wednesday's 2.31%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, an additional 62 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in the last week, bringing Connecticut's total to 10,677 deaths.

There have been 16,807 tests reported since Wednesday, and 404 were positive.

According to officials, there are 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, up two since Wednesday. Of the 100 people hospitalized, 43 (43%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19Covid vaccineCOVID-19 testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us