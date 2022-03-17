CT's Daily Covid-19 Rate at 2.4%; 62 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.4%, up from Wednesday's 2.31%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, an additional 62 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in the last week, bringing Connecticut's total to 10,677 deaths.

➡️16,807 tests were administered and 404 came back positive (2.4% rate)

➡️100 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 2)

➡️There have been 62 deaths reported since last Thursday



There have been 16,807 tests reported since Wednesday, and 404 were positive.

According to officials, there are 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, up two since Wednesday. Of the 100 people hospitalized, 43 (43%) are not fully vaccinated.

