DMV Branch Offices to Close to the Public; Transactions to be Completed Online

Branch offices of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, the DMV announced.

Employees will be expected to continue to report to work and will help process transactions that can be completed online, through the mail and by phone.

The DMV announced earlier this month that is providing a 90-day extension to residents with expiring licenses, identity cards and learner's permits. This will apply to identifications expiring between March 10 and June 8.

The branch offices will be closed until further notice.

For more information, you can visit the DMV website.