DMV

DMV Branch Offices to Close to the Public; Transactions to be Completed Online

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Branch offices of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, the DMV announced.

Employees will be expected to continue to report to work and will help process transactions that can be completed online, through the mail and by phone.

The DMV announced earlier this month that is providing a 90-day extension to residents with expiring licenses, identity cards and learner's permits. This will apply to identifications expiring between March 10 and June 8.

Local

westfarms 1 hour ago

Westfarms Announces Modified Shopping Hours

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Archdiocese of Hartford Suspends Mass, Including Funerals

The branch offices will be closed until further notice.

For more information, you can visit the DMV website.

This article tagged under:

DMVcoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us