Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express Canceled for 2020

There will be no Essex Steam Train North Pole Express or Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essex Steam Train & Riverboat made the announcement earlier this week.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, your safety and comfort has been and continues to be our top priority. With that at the forefront of our minds and top of our list as we plan for the holidays, we have made the difficult, but responsible decision to postpone operation of The North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions until 2021. Due to the close proximity within the train cars and the interactive nature of our beloved North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy productions, it is in the best interest of our customers and entertainers to use our collective talents and produce an amazing outdoor experience at Essex Station this holiday season,” a Facebook post from Essex Steam Train says.

Essex Steam Train will offer Christmas Adventures at Essex Station, which they said will be an “interactive, safe and socially distant experience.”

It will include a one-hour self-guided tour with treats, photo opportunities and a “socially acceptable visit with Santa at his workshop.”

“We LOVE Christmas!!! We REALLY love Christmas and look forward to the holidays as much as you and your family do, so we are working very hard on this spectacular outdoor holiday display that encompasses the spirit of the season and keeps the magic of Christmas alive!,” the Essex Steam Train post says.