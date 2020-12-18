coronavirus vaccine

First Nursing Home Resident, Staff in CT to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Staff and residents of nursing homes are among the first people in Connecticut to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and the governor will be at a nursing home in West Hartford Friday morning as staff and residents get the first doses.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at The Reservoir in West Hartford at 10 a.m. to announce the launch of Connecticut’s nursing home COVID-19 vaccination program.

Under a joint state-federal initiative involving Connecticut and three other states, up to five nursing homes could begin vaccinating staff and residents sooner than the state's planned Dec. 21 roll out for long-term care facilities.

After the news conference, the state’s first nursing home resident and staff will receive the vaccine.

The governor will be joined by Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, as well as representatives from Genesis HealthCare – the company that operates the nursing home – and representatives from CVS Health – one of two health companies that will be administering vaccines at Connecticut’s long-term care facilities.

Hospital employees in Connecticut have already started to get vaccinated.

