Fourth Patient in DMHAS Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A fourth patient in an inpatient psychiatric facility of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addition Services, the department announced Friday.

The patient was at Connecticut Valley Hospital but had been transferred to an acute care hospital where they died after a brief hospitalization.

“This is a tragedy that is being repeated across our state," said Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to the family of the patient that died. I extend our condolences and support to them."

The department did not release any more information citing privacy laws.

