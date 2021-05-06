Foxwoods to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions

As Connecticut begins to ease its COVID-19 restrictions for businesses this month, Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced it will lift most of its protocols as well.

Foxwoods said all slot machines will be on and ready for play. During the pandemic, only certain slot machines were operating to ensure social distancing. The casino said capacity restrictions will slowly be lifted for table games, restaurants, theaters, retail shops, and events this month.

Face masks will still be required throughout the entire property.

“The strategic rollback plan for our COVID-19 measures is highly calculated and thoughtfully timed to ensure we do this right and keep our resort safe,” said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “With the exception of face masks, all protocols will be lifted by or before May 19, aligning with Connecticut’s plans. We will closely monitor our approach but are ready to introduce a safe and more relaxed ‘next normal’ environment for our guests and team members ahead of summer.”

Guyot has been working closely with Mashantucket Pequot Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Setu Vora, on refining the resort’s plans, according to the casino.