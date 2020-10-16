Gov. Lamont Considering Additional Travel Restrictions

Gov. Ned Lamont is considering making changes to the Connecticut's Travel Advisory List, which currently includes 38 states and territories.

One option Lamont is considering is to require everyone to get a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine before entering Connecticut. Right now, travelers are only required to do so if they are traveling from one of the 38 states that have a testing positivity rate of 10 per 100,000 or higher than 10%.

Connecticut has been working in conjunction with New York and New Jersey to have the same protocols and Lamont said he would like to continue to work with them on this.

“It just makes a lot more sense to me if we can do this as one. New York and New Jersey are both creeping up towards that quarantine level themselves and I’m trying to simplify this and make it easier for travelers so they know what the rules of the road are,” said Lamont.

Lamont said he expects to have more clarity within a few days to a week.