reopening connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Update 1 Day Before Phase 2 Reopening

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A day before Connecticut enters Phase 2 of its reopening, Gov. Lamont will provide an update on the latest coronavirus metrics in the state.

Connecticut saw its lowest single-day COVID-related fatalities on Monday since the pandemic began in March with three deaths reported due to the virus.

The continued trend of declines in coronavirus-related deaths, cases, and hospitalizations allows the state to move forward with Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Local

reopening connecticut 1 hour ago

CT’s Phase 2 Starts Tomorrow; Here’s What Can Open

Bradley Airport 2 hours ago

Bradley Airport Adding Coronavirus Safety Measures For Passengers

The governor will be joined by Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health and commissioner of the Department of Social Services, and David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

To see what will reopen tomorrow, click here.

This article tagged under:

reopening connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us