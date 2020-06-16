Gov. Lamont to Provide Update 1 Day Before Phase 2 Reopening

A day before Connecticut enters Phase 2 of its reopening, Gov. Lamont will provide an update on the latest coronavirus metrics in the state.

Connecticut saw its lowest single-day COVID-related fatalities on Monday since the pandemic began in March with three deaths reported due to the virus.

The continued trend of declines in coronavirus-related deaths, cases, and hospitalizations allows the state to move forward with Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health and commissioner of the Department of Social Services, and David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

