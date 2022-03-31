Governor Lamont Gets Second COVID-19 Booster Shot

Governor Ned Lamont rolled up his sleeve for a second booster shot Thursday evening.

The state of Connecticut is warning of another surge of COVID-19 cases and they're asking everyone who's eligible to get boosted.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed off on a fourth dose for those 50 and over.

The governor said with the subvariant of Omicron spreading in the state, the booster is the best defense, according to the health commissioner.

"I see some noise going over there in Britain, why not err on the side of caution and do this again? I feel really good. I'll be safe at least for the next six months," Lamont said.

Dr. Manisha Juthani also emphasized that people who are older and unvaccinated remain at risk.

"Getting that booster shot is a way to protect yourself going into this next potential small surge," Juthani said.

Earlier this week, Biden called on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

A new CDC recommendation says people ages 50 and older should get a second dose of a COVID-19 booster shot.