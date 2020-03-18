Grocery Stores, Warehouses Respond to Restocking Challenges Amid Increased Demand

Supermarkets and warehouse stores across the country are facing increased demand from customers with the coronavirus pandemic. Grocers big and small are hiring more workers, paying overtime and limiting purchases on certain high demand items as they scramble to restock shelves that have been wiped out by panic shopping in response to the global viral pandemic.

Lines of more than 50 people have been reported outside many stores before they open as customers try to get the items they want.

NBC Connecticut wanted to check in with our big, local grocery chains to get information about the status of restocking.

Below are the full statements provided by the businesses about their latest efforts to keep shelves stocked. We know there is high interest so we wanted to provide their statements in full.

We will update this page with additional statements from companies as we get them.

Costco

"As always, our focus is to have merchandise available for our members at low warehouse prices."

ShopRite

"Like all businesses and retailers, we are closely monitoring the ongoing developments related to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and well-being of our associates and customers is always our highest priority and we are taking the necessary steps to keep our stores a safe place to work and shop. We remain vigilant in enforcing established protocols for proper food handling, hand washing, hygiene and store sanitation practices."

"We are also working around the clock to get product to the stores and restock shelves."

"Over the past week we have seen increased demand across our stores for products such as disinfectant cleaners and wipes, bar and liquid soaps, water, paper products, cough/cold, and over-the-counter medicines. In an effort to have these supplies available to as many shoppers as possible, we are limiting purchases to two items per customer on numerous items. We are also aware that people are preparing more meals at home and we are in close contact with our suppliers to ensure that we have fresh foods and products on our shelves.

Our Associates are working tirelessly and selflessly to replenish shelves, run checkouts and help everyone get the fresh foods and vital supplies they need to take care of their families. We commend them for their dedication and we thank our shoppers for their patience and support in our stores."

Stop & Shop

"We are working diligently with our suppliers to replenish and restock all of our stores. We are experiencing increased sales volume across our stores, particularly in key items such as sanitizing products, paper goods, and non-perishables. Our store teams are working around the clock to keep our shelves stocked & stores sanitized. We have robust plans in place to keep our stores stocked and our supply chain flowing, and we're confident in our ability to continue managing through this situation."

"Our online home delivery service is still operational and we recommend that customers who do not feel comfortable shopping in-store visit www.peapod.com to review delivery options in their neighborhood. Customers can also select "Contact-Free" delivery, a service option that will prompt your delivery driver to simply leave your order at the door upon arrival so customers can maintain additional social distancing."

Target

Target referred us to their dedicated COVID-19 website where they have a frequently asked questions section.

"Will Target have the items I need?

We know that many guests are stocking up on key essentials, and we’re working hard to accommodate this increased demand. To ensure as many guests as possible can find the items they need, we’ve taken measures such as:

Coordinating stores, distribution centers and suppliers so that the things our guests need most – cleaning supplies, food, over-the-counter medicine and baby products – are fast-tracked through the supply chain and prioritized for re-stocking.

Placing limits on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water and more. We’ll continue to make adjustments to limits as needed, and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.

Working to fulfill online orders and staffing up services like Order Pickup and Drive Up . However, due to high demand, we are facing delays. We apologize for any inconvenience.

and . However, due to high demand, we are facing delays. We apologize for any inconvenience. Reducing hours and closing all stores by 9 p.m. daily to help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests."

"What are other fulfillment options available for guests?

Target offers a range of fulfillment services that don’t require guests to enter the store, including:

Drive Up – a team member delivers your purchase to your car in our parking lot.

Shipt – a shopper makes a same-day delivery to your doorstep.

Target.com – orders are shipped directly to you."

"Why are you making changes to your store hours?

Beginning March 18, all stores will close at 9 p.m. local time to allow even more time for teams to clean and restock store shelves"