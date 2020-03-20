Ledge Light Health District Announces First Case of COVID-19

The Ledge Light Health District has confirmed its first positive coronavirus case.

The individual who tested positive is a 44-year-old female resident of East Lyme, according to the district.

Through the evening of March 19, no positive cases had been reported in New London County.

"Positive cases of COVID-19 within our jurisdiction have been expected, as community transmission of the virus continues to occur in Connecticut," said Stephen Mansfield, Director of Health for Ledge Light's Health District. "LLHD staff will assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed."

The health district did not release any additional information about the case.