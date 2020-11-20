Ledge Light Health District Reports Highest Weekly COVID-19 Cases

The Ledge Light Health District reported its highest number of new weekly COVID-19 cases last week.

According to new data from the health district, 380 new coronavirus cases were confirmed the week of November 14, the highest number of new cases on record in the region.

Both North Stonington (6.2%) and Stonington (6.3%) were reporting COVID-19 test positivity rates over 6%

According to the district, "Our contact tracers continue to report that they have observed many cases associated with family and social gatherings; this is particularly concerning as we head into the holiday season. We are also seeing a significant number of cases associated with sporting events, as well as person to person transmission within foodservice establishments; these foodservice cases have been almost exclusively employee to employee, rather than employee to patron. Cases associated with schools and long-term care facilities are increasing as well."

New London has the highest average daily case rate at 49.6 while Lyme has the lowest at 6.1. New London's test positivity rate last week was the lowest in the district at 2.4%.