LISTEN AT 11AM: Conn. Department of Labor to Provide Update on Unemployment Programs

The Connecticut Department of Labor is scheduled to provide an update on the federal stimulus unemployment insurance programs on Thursday morning.

The briefing, which will be held at 11 a.m., will be in the form of a conference call. The audio will be provided in the player above.

The department is expected to share the latest information on the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. The FPUC is the program that provides an additional $600 to eligible unemployment claimants. The department also will share an update on the program that provides benefits to self-employed individuals.