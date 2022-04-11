COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19 days after Governor Ned Lamont also tested positive.

Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test on Sunday and it came back positive, according to her Chief of Staff Adam Joseph. She took a PCR test on Monday morning and is now awaiting those results.

Officials said Bysiewicz's office will be conducting contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days.

Despite the positive test result, officials say Bysiewicz is feeling well. She will isolate at home for the next five days and will not be attending any in-person events this week.

Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week, Joseph said.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was exhibiting some symptoms. He received his second booster shot on March 31.

