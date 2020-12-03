Wethersfield

Lucky Lou's in Wethersfield to Close for 2 Months Due to Pandemic

Lucky Lou's Bar & Grill in Wethersfield is closing down for a couple of months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the winter season approaches, we have thought about how we can keep our staff and community safe given the challenges we have faced in this unprecedented year,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page from Tuesday says. “We have decided to temporarily suspend all business operations for the months of December and January. “

The post says they look forward to seeing diners again in February.

Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford also announced it will close temporarily because of the pandemic. Max Restaurant Group plans to reopen the restaurant in the spring.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldcoronavirus in connecticut
