Mall and Retailer Guidelines To Remember

Safety is the focus for many malls and retailers now that Connecticut has entered into Phase 1 of reopening.

New guidelines have been implemented to give consumers peace of mind when entering into different businesses.

All businesses are required to operate at 50% capacity so that employees and security guards can monitor crowds.

Hand sanitizer stations can be found around many malls to encourage through hand-washing. Plexi-glass dividers have been installed at checkouts to keep employees and shoppers safe. The dividers have been set up inside restrooms to serve as a buffer when shoppers are using the restroom.

Clothing stores are now steaming items and will be setting them aside for 48 hours before they are returned to the sales floor.

Surani Fernando works in the medical field and wanted to get some shopping done on Saturday morning. Fernando is encouraging other shoppers to take COVID-19 seriously.

"I know it's tough, but when you see all of the devastating effects of people dying, you have no choice but adhere to the guidelines," said Fernando. "It's very important that everybody follows all the guidelines."

But even with all these measures in place, some customers are still holding out on retailers and malls until they feel comfortable.

"I just don't need to go to those places quite yet," said Emily Castanga. "I'm still going to go out for essential traveling like to the grocery store."

Pio Yoon is following suit by waiting to see the results of Phase 1 before heading to malls or other major retailers.

"I'm going to wait and see how the retailers deal with Phase 1 to see how they operate and see if cases spike or not," said Yoon. "I don't think things are going to go back to normal or how it was before it all started."