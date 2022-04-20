transportation services

Masks No Longer Required on Public Transportation Services in Connecticut

CT Transit bus
NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said masks will no longer be required on public transportation services in Connecticut.

The dropped mandate will effect CTtransit, Hartford Line and Shoreline East services and facilities in the state.

DOT officials said the decision comes as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) ended enforcement of the mask mandate earlier this week.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the CDC had overstepped its authority when it issued a mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

“For the last two years, our transit operators have provided masks to the public and enforced mask mandates on public transit. Now that the federal mask mandate for public transit is no longer in effect, masking will no longer be enforced, but is still strongly encouraged per current CDC guidelines,” DOT Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement.

Masks will still be required on New Haven Line services, which are operated by Metro-North. It's unknown if they plan on dropping the mandate, too.

Officials are still strongly encouraging the use of masks.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is no longer requiring face masks at its airports.

This article tagged under:

transportation servicesCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutDepartment of TransportationConnecticut Department of Transportation
