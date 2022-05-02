More Than 30 Staff Members at Enfield School Test Positive For COVID-19

More than 30 staff members at the Henry Barnard School in Enfield have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school superintendent.

Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent an email to parents and posted a message on the school's website Monday.

The school remained open Monday, but it was unclear it will be open tomorrow.

"I commend the staff of Henry Barnard along with district staff for pulling together to keep the building operating today. However, with this amount of staff unable to come to work, and more awaiting test results, we are now faced with a supervision issue as we may no longer have enough adults in the building to safely remain open," Drezek said in the email.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Students and families have been asked to take their iPads home at the end of the day in case they don't have the staff available to open on Tuesday.

The superintendent is working to move staff from other buildings to cover the absences and Drezek said he will make a determination later Monday about whether Henry Barnard School will open on Tuesday.