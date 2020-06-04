New Haven Mayor Lifts Order Restricting Child Care Centers

The mayor of New Haven has lifted an emergency order from March that closed any child care centers providing childcare services for more than 12 children, with exceptions for those serving families of first responders.

The order, originally issued March 16 and followed up with the details on first responder options several days later, was more restrictive than one the governor issued at the end of March.

Mayor Justin Elicker said with the state moving through reopening, he was lifting his order and will allow child care providers in the city to focus on the state guidance for restarting operations.

"Governor Lamont’s emergency order regarding childcare includes certain requirements and provides a framework to help keep children, care providers, and families safe. Given these requirements and to balance the need for people who are going to work to have adequate care for their children, I have decided to rescind my childcare order. Under the Governor’s order, childcare providers are still required to limit group sizes, implement enhanced cleaning practices, monitor illness, and other steps. We also strongly urge childcare providers to have themselves tested at one of the testing sites in New Haven, and encourage families to do the same," Elicker said in a statement.

The mayor said the city will be working with NH ChILD and the Early Childhood Council to provide webinars suggesting best practices for facilities looking to reopen, including input from centers that remained open throughout the pandemic.

To see the guidance from the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, click here.