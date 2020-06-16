Ilhan Omar

Omar Announces Father’s Death From Covid-19 Complications

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information

Congress Budget
Susan Walsh/AP

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information.

"No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” Omar said in her statement. ``My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Windsor 3 hours ago

Windsor Town Council Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

U.S. Department of Treasury 6 hours ago

Judge: U.S. Must Release $679M in Tribal Virus Relief Funds

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ilhan Omarcoronavirus
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us