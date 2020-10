Phase 3 of Reopening Conn. Starts Today

The state of Connecticut enters Phase 3 of reopening today after shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been over five months since the state began the reopening process with Phase 1 back in May.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, 99 percent of the economy will be able to open with phase 3. It is still unknown when bars and nightclubs will be able to reopen.

We are targeting Phase 3 of Connecticut's reopening efforts to begin on October 8.



The changes will increase capacities for certain businesses, including restaurants, personal services, libraries and performing arts venues, while ensuring safety protocols are still in effect. pic.twitter.com/JWxRBIeIcx — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 24, 2020

This Is What Phase 3 in CT Will Look Like:

Restaurants, libraries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops, will be able to increase their capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent.

Outdoor event venues, including amphitheaters and race tracks, will be allowed to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity and require masks and social distancing.

Indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and require masks and social distancing.

Indoor commercial venues will be capped 100 people or 50 percent capacity.

Outdoor commercial venues will be capped at 150 people.

Indoor private gatherings will be capped at 25 people.

Walk-up bars will be allowed at private events with proper social distancing in place. Tables must be six feet apart and masks must be worn when people are not at their table, the governor said.

Graduations held indoors will be capped at 200 people or 50 percent, with masks and social distancing.

Outdoor graduations can be at 50 percent capacity, with masks and social distancing.

Religious events indoors can be up to 50 percent capacity, capped at 200, , with masks and social distancing, and outdoor religious gatherings can be at 50 percent, with no cap on the number, with masks and social distancing .

Party venues like The Barns in Middletown have been closed since March. Under Phase Three guidelines 50% capacity and up to 100 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings. There is potential for an October wedding.

“We’re thrilled by the news,” said Executive VP of the Connecticut Wedding Group Jonathan Jennings. “This is our first opportunity to take a meaningful step forward.”

Masks and social distancing will still be required with the new capacity increases.

