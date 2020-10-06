Phase Three Reopening Set For Thursday

Thursday’s Phase Three reopening plan marks an opportunity for several Connecticut businesses to recoup some business lost during the pandemic. As limitations are eased a number of places will be able to increase capacity.

Among those affected are restaurants, libraries and hair salons which will be allowed to increase from 50% to 75% indoors. Religious services will also increase to 50% but will be capped at 200 people. Outdoor facilities, such as amphitheaters and racetracks can increase from 25% to 50%.

Not included in the Phase Three reopening plan are bars and nightclubs which will remain closed.

Party venues like The Barns in Middletown have been closed since March. Under Phase Three guidelines 50% capacity and up to 100 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings. There is potential for an October wedding.

“We’re thrilled by the news,” said Executive VP of the Connecticut Wedding Group Jonathan Jennings. “This is our first opportunity to take a meaningful step forward.”

Jennings said The Barns is expected to have its first wedding later this month. The reality though is that could be rare as weddings are not spontaneous events.

“Unfortunately a large percentage of our 2020 business has already postponed or relocated to 2021,” Jennings, said explaining the potential for immediate business will be limited.

In addition to wedding venues, Connecticut’s Phase Three reopening plan will allow religious services to increase to 50% but will be capped at 200 people. Outdoor facilities can increase from 25% to 50%. The reopening also enables indoor performing arts theaters to open for the first time.

“I think we’re all really excited for the day we can safely be back in the same room, watching live theater. There’s nothing like it," said Rob Ruggiero, producing artistic director of Theaterworks in Hartford.

That day, however, is not this week. While Theaterworks's plan to start streaming productions online, Ruggiero said safety coupled with business concerns will force them to remain closed.

“We have 188 seats. With social distancing we can only probably get down to 45,” he said. “So, economically it doesn’t make sense.”

While Connecticut’s infection rate remains one of the lowest in the country, more than 800 people have tested positive for the virus since last Friday. So as businesses are allowed to increase capacities, not everyone is willing to take advantage.

“I think people are still gonna be cautious,” said Ben Eriksson of West Hartford. “I’m gonna be cautious. I’m not going to go but if other people want to do it, more power to them.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is continuing to monitor the untick in Covid-19 cases and is ready to pull back on Phase Three if necessary but for now is planning to move forward.