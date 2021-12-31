saint francis hospital

Saint Francis Hospital to Stop Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Long line for COVID-19 testing
Hartford's Saint Francis Hospital will close their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Jan. 3.

Hospital officials said they're closing the testing site in an effort to shift resources toward supporting patient-care colleagues and pre-admission visits.

The decision comes amid an uptick in demand for testing statewide as numbers increase.

With the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing amid the rise in cases and the omicron variant, Connecticut residents are finding longer than usual wait times for results.

The testing site has been open for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said the drive-thru will remain open only for Trinity Health of New England colleagues and for scheduled appointments for pre-procedure or pre-operative patients.

