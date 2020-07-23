Total U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million; Florida Sets New Record for Daily COVID-19 Deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed four million on Thursday morning, according to an analysis and tracking from NBC News.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 81,000 new cases have been reported in the country, a daily increase of 2 percent, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, California surpassed New York to have the most coronavirus cases in the country. California is now reporting 422,468 cases compared to 415,094 for New York.

Florida set a new record for daily COVID-19 related deaths with 173 residents confirmed to have passed away over the last day, according to NBC Miami. Florida identified 10,249 new cases, in line with the average daily increase over the last week and bringing the total count there to 389,868.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.

Nearly 40 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico are seeing some level of percentage increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to NBC News data.

Connecticut has seen a slight decrease in the percentage of new coronavirus cases over the last 14 days with the positive test percentage hovering around 1%.