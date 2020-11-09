US COVID-19 Deaths Reach 240K as Daily Cases Set Another Record

The United States has recorded more than 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue surging nationwide, according to NBC News.

On Monday, the U.S. recorded 133,819 new coronavirus cases. It is the first time cases have crossed 130,000 in one day, and the sixth day in a row that the U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 cases in a day, according to a tally by NBC News. The country also reported 729 deaths on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has recorded 10,174,915 total virus cases and 240,051 deaths.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech say their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. In this study, protection from COVID-19 is achieved 28 days after the initial vaccination, which consists of a two-dose schedule.

The White House coronavirus task force under outgoing President Donald Trump in late March initially said models showed COVID-19 would kill from 100,000 to 240,000 people.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it anticipates from 250,000 to 266,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Nov. 28.

President-Elect Joe Biden used his victory speech to highlight the agenda items his administration will tackle first, starting with the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitalization and case counts have surged across much of the country, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting hit the hardest. Alabama and Rhode Island are the only states without an increase in cases over the past two weeks. Doctors and officials have warned people that hospitals could quickly become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced a coronavirus advisory board for his incoming administration. Meanwhile, the current Trump administration is experiencing another outbreak within the White House with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson both testing positive.