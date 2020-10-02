Vice President, Second Lady Test Negative for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Pence's physician, Dr. Jesse T. Schonau, said Pence "does not need to quarantine" and is "free to go about his normal activities."

In a memo released by Pence's office, Schonau said:

"Under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vice President is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump."

The Vice President’s spokesman, Devin O'Malley, said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.