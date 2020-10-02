Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President, Second Lady Test Negative for COVID-19

Pence does not need to go into quarantine, his doctor said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Pence's physician, Dr. Jesse T. Schonau, said Pence "does not need to quarantine" and is "free to go about his normal activities."

In a memo released by Pence's office, Schonau said:

"Under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vice President is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump."

The Vice President’s spokesman, Devin O'Malley, said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Coverage of the President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Donald Trump Oct 2

Trump Joins Growing List of Virus-Infected World Leaders

coronavirus Oct 2

Opponents, Supporters Offer Prayers for Trump, First Lady After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Donald Trump Oct 2

Where Trump Has Been and Whom He's Seen

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vice President Mike PencePresident Donald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us