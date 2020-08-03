Dr. Fauci: “Connecticut Is In a Good Place” in COVID-19 Fight

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Connecticut "is in a good place" in terms of COVID-19 and the state has the upper hand because of our ability to contain new cases.
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation's main faces of the fight against the coronavirus. He is also a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Fauci said each state needs to have universal usage of masks, avoid crowded places, social distance, stay away from bars and wash your hands.
"Blips of infections" will inevitably occur in Connecticut, Fauci said.
He also said a top priority should be trying to get children back to school for in-person learning.
"Obviously, where you are right now is a very good place," Fauci said.
Connecticut Coronavirus Numbers
Connecticut coronavirus cases have exceeded 50,000 and hospitalizations are declining.
There are 252 new cases since Friday, bringing Connecticut's coronavirus total to 50,062.
Thirteen fewer hospitalizations have been reported and the state's total is now 56.
Five new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in the state to 4,437.
There has been a 0.7 positive test rate.
Governor Ned Lamont said Rhode Island is right on the borderline of the quarantine criteria and he plans to monitor their metrics.
The U.S. has the world’s largest coronavirus outbreak with more than 4.6 million cases and over 156,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.
How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart
This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.
