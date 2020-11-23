WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a coronavirus news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide the latest details on Connecticut's COVID-19 cases and the state's response.
The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. and you can watch it streaming here live.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Connecticut has seen a gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 cases this fall with the state's positivity rate at 6.63% as of Friday. Hospitalizations are now at levels not seen since May and continue to climb.
The growing number of cases comes amid new concern over the Thanksgiving holiday and whether residents will travel to see family or have family members come into the state for a visit, despite the state's quarantine travel advisory impacting most of the region's states.